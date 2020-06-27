Doug Williams: Dwayne Haskins has the best arm of any QB drafted the last two years

Washington Senior VP of Player Development Doug Williams knows something about the quarterback position, as a Super Bowl MVP winner himself, and he says his team has something special in second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Williams said on 106.7 The Fan that Haskins has a better arm than any other quarterback in either this year’s draft or last year’s draft.

“I don’t care who came out this year, last year, there’s not a quarterback that’s come out in the last two years that has the ability – from an arm strength standpoint and arm talent – that Dwayne Haskins has,” Williams said, via NBCSportsWashington.com.

That would mean Haskins has a better arm not only than 2019 draft picks Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, but also that he has a better arm than 2020 picks Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love.

But Williams acknowledged there’s a lot more to being a great quarterback than having a great arm.

“Dwayne can throw with the best of them,” Williams said. “Now mentally, he has to control the other part, and I think he has aligned himself and realized that’s what he has to do and I think that’s what he’s doing. I think at the end of the day, give him the opportunity to do what everybody is doing, and that is to improve upon his game.”

Whether Haskins can improve is the biggest question in Washington this season.

