Spithill, who was part of Oracle Team USA's team that lost 7-1 to TNZ in 2017, helped Luna Rossa into a 3-2 lead but five successive race defeats ended his bid for a third America's Cup triumph on Wednesday. The 7-3 loss also dashed Italy's hopes of securing sport's oldest international trophy for the first time and Spithill, who skippered Oracle to America's Cup wins in 2010 and 2013, felt he had let the team down.