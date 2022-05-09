Doug Whaley set for second Steelers G.M. interview

Another name has been added to the list of second interviews for the Steelers General Manager job.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley is set for a second interview. Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek are also expected to meet with the team a second time.

Whaley was the Bills G.M. from 2013-2017 and he currently works as the vice president of player personnel for the XFL. Whaley worked for the Steelers for 10 years before taking the Buffalo job.

Whaley worked under outgoing G.M. Kevin Colbert during his time in Pittsburgh, so he’d provide some continuity if he were to succeed Colbert at the top of the personnel department.

