Doug Whaley has second interview for Steelers GM job

There appears to be legitimate interest in former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Steelers will hold a second interview with Whaley regarding their vacant general manager position.

Pittsburgh has more than taken their time in finding a new GM, post Kevin Colbert steeping down. The Steelers have interviewed at least 16 different candidates during their search.

Whaley, 49, was in Buffalo from 2013 to 2017. He was dismissed by the Bills after the 2017 NFL draft and was replaced by current general manager Brandon Beane.

That year’s draft had Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott already on board, however, Whaley was let go right after… as was the team’s entire scouting department.

Despite just interviewing in Pittsburgh, Whaley is a known commodity there already. Whaley worked under Colbert for 10 years before joining the Bills.

Whaley has not worked in the NFL since his stint in Buffalo and he is currently the vice president of player personnel for the XFL.

Whaley first interviewed with the Steelers in March.

Related