The late Doug Robinson left Tim Brando laughing on the golf course

It’s a rare occurrence when sportscaster Tim Brando, who gets paid to tell stories, can get out-talked, out-storied at the dinner table.

But that’s what happened on a regular basis when Shreveport’s Doug Robinson, who died Friday night in his sleep, found himself in a round-table discussion about some humorous topic with the veteran pontificator Brando.

“People say I have a big personality, but coach Robinson had an even bigger personality,” Brando said Sunday afternoon while driving back from calling a football game in Houston. “He was the consummate storyteller. Whenever anyone was around him, they tuned in to listen. I was never as good as Doug."

The former LSU-Shreveport athletics director, who built the college’s sports programs from the ground up, was a championship coach at Fair Park and Southwood, where he made a difference in the lives of hundreds of Shreveport area athletes.

Calvary Baptist principal Kevin Guerrero played for Robinson at Woodlawn.

“I was blessed to have coach Robinson as my position coach. He mentored me as a coach and I later became friends with him and his wife, Kay,” Guerrero said. “Both are people-oriented and are beloved by all.”

Tim Brando (left) with his golf partner Doug Robinson, who passed away this weekend after a series of health setbacks. The pair often played on the Southern Trace Course in the neighborhood where they lived.

Brando became a more serious fan of Robinson when the 79-year-old coach moved to Southern Trace and the early-risers began playing golf together. Whenever Brando was about to make tough shot, Robinson would break out the cell phone and video it while doing commentary.

“I’d show it to some of my friends around the country, and they just loved it – his Southern country twang,” Brando said. “They wanted me to keep sending them more Robinson commentary.”

Robinson became a household name in Northwest Louisiana when he coached the 1970 Fair Park baseball team to the AAA state title, which celebrated a 50th anniversary in 2020 spearheaded by Robinson. Rarely without a smile on his face, Robinson was the kind of coach that kids wanted to play for. He later coached baseball at LSUS before becoming athletics director and instigating the first Pilot baseball field in 1991.

Former LSUS athletic director Doug Robinson congratulates Ronnie Howell in 2003 for accepting the girls' coaching position at the college.

He also became a father-figure to hundreds of young men, including Brando, who lost his father at a young age.

“Coach Robinson had that kind of impact on my life. He was a guy I could talk to about any life issue, and he would offer his wisdom,” Brando said.

But he also didn’t mind being in the spotlight.

“Doug was a ham, and he didn’t mind that I was a ham too,” Brando said. “He just loved to have fun.”

Robinson had double bypass surgery a couple of years ago and had been having several internal health issues. The last time he was able to play a full round of golf was July 27. But he enjoyed riding in the cart just to get out of the house.

“Doug wanted to live a long time and enjoy his twin grandkids, but he didn’t want to be inactive,” Brando said. “He’s in a better place, but I miss him right now.”

