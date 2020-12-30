Are Doug Pederson's practices the cause of years of injuries?

Are Pederson's practices the cause of years of injuries? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The players change. The trainers change. The doctors change.

And still the Eagles can’t stay healthy.

Can the way they practice be responsible?

Doug Pederson acknowledged Wednesday it may be.

This is the third straight year a staggering number of injuries has decimated the Eagles' roster, especially in the secondary and offensive line.

Only four Eagles have started all 15 games this year, and one of them, Fletcher Cox, may not play in the season finale Sunday against Washington.

Some 46 different players - including nine offensive linemen and 10 defensive backs - have started at least one game this year, and while not all the changes have been because of injuries, most of them have.

Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard missed the entire season and key players such as Miles Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Alshon Jeffery, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Avonte Maddox, Rodney McLeod and Hassan Ridgeway have all missed significant time.

Last year was similar. So was 2018. The Eagles lost some notable players in 2017 - Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks, Darren Sproles, Carson Wentz - but overcame those injuries to win the Super Bowl.

The injuries have been far worse the last three years, and Pederson said Wednesday morning that figuring out why has to be a priority this offseason.

“I look at the injuries and go, ‘That’s something we’ve got to talk about during the offseason,’” he said. “We’ve got to discuss that and see if I need to change up practice or I need to practice harder or be more physical in training camp. Whatever it is.”

This is nothing new.

Howie Roseman said soon after last season ended that determining why the Eagles have been so plagued by injuries would be a priority for this past offseason.

Nothing changed.

If anything, it got worse.

Will changing the way the Eagles practice make a difference? Who knows. But at this point, it makes sense for the Eagles to look at everything.