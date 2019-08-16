Doug Pederson wins pass interference challenge

The Eagles challenged a non-call for defensive pass interference in the third quarter and won a reversal.

From the 9-yard line, Eagles quarterback Clayton Thorson threw an incomplete pass intended for Carlton Agudosi in the end zone with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter. Coach Doug Pedersen threw his red flag, challenging whether Jaguars defensive back Josh Robinson interfered with Agudosi.

Senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron reversed the ruling on the field, giving the Eagles a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Philadelphia scored on the next play.

“In #PHIvsJAX, there was clear and obvious visual evidence that the defender significantly hinders the receiver’s opportunity to make a play on the ball,” Riveron explained in a tweet.