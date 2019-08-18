Doug Pederson on why he likes Josh McCown: “He’s close to my age”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson says what he likes best about newly signed backup quarterback Josh McCown is the experience he brings to the locker room.

“He’s 40. He’s close to my age,” Pederson said.

Pederson is 51, which means McCown is indeed closer in age to his head coach than he is to most of his teammates.

“Listen, he’s a veteran quarterback,” Pederson said. “He’s been around. He’s seen a lot. He’s a guy that just can add a lot of knowledge and depth in that room. . . . Obviously, he played this position and started a ton of games in this league, excited to get him going and get him up to speed.”

McCown joins 42-year-old Tom Brady and 40-year-old Drew Brees as the NFL’s over-40 quarterbacks this season. If the three of them all play this year, it will be the first time since 1998 that three different quarterbacks in their 40s have played in the same season. (In 1998 the three quarterbacks were 44-year-old Steve DeBerg, 42-year-old Warren Moon and 40-year-old Dave Krieg.)

The Eagles hope McCown never plays this year because Carson Wentz stays healthy. But given Wentz’s injury history, the Eagles couldn’t afford to be caught flat-footed at the backup quarterback position. And with McCown’s experience, he may be helpful in the locker room and the meeting rooms even if he never takes the field.