Doug Pederson on whether the Eagles will pursue RB Le’Veon Bell; His comfort with the Eagles RB’s

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the NFL’s top young running back in Miles Sanders and one of the league’s other top ball carriers is set to be on the open market after the New York Jets decided to move on from Le’Veon Bell.

On Wednesday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson addressed the idea of adding Bell to the roster and he made it clear that Miles Sanders is the guy, and he likes his running back room.

Pederson: "I'm extremely comfortable with the [running backs] that we have. … I think we have found our three-down guy in Miles." Room to grow there, etc.





Pederson’s comments come on the heels of Sanders only having a handful of carries at the end of both the win at San Francisco and Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. In Pittsburgh, Sanders broke off a 74-yard touchdown run, but then only had three more carries and 12 total yards, finishing with 88 yards rushing.

If Sanders is indeed the guy, the Eagles have to do a better job of getting their young star involved when it matters most.