Doug Pederson: The way we played today is on me

The Eagles came back from their bye week with players returning from injury and a chance to put some more distance between themselves and the rest of the NFC East, but they couldn’t make that happen.

A lackluster performance across the board sent them to a 27-17 loss to the Giants. The team failed to convert a third down, committed 11 penalties and got shut out after cutting the Giants lead to four points in the third quarter.

In his postgame press conference, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said to put the blame for the loss on his shoulders.

“I felt like the guys were ready to go, I’m obviously disappointed, that’s on me the way we played today,” Pederson said, via Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Quite honestly, I felt the energy was good, it’s difficult obviously without the fans, but that is both teams to deal with it.”

Some would be inclined to point a finger at quarterback Carson Wentz, who was 21-of-37 for 208 yards while getting sacked three times, but there’s plenty of blame to go around after such a dismal performance. Pederson said the team is mad and upset about how Sunday went and they’ll try to funnel that toward a better outing against the Browns next weekend.

