Before the NFL announced that the Jaguars will be hosting the Titans on Saturday night, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was asked if he had a preference for when the game will take place.

There are two games on Saturday of Week 18 for the first time this year and Pederson said that he would chose to play one of the 14 Sunday games if he had a choice in the matter.

“I would love to play Sunday, obviously, to have these next couple of days,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “But we’ll play when they ask us or tell us to play, and our guys will be ready to go. If I could pick, I would pick Sunday.”

The Titans have extra rest after a Thursday night game in Week 17 and they opted to sit several regulars for that loss to the Cowboys. The Jaguars played their starters on Sunday, but pulled many of them in the third quarter when they were well on their way to a 31-3 win over the Texans.

We can’t know if the Jags would have done anything different if they knew they would be playing on Saturday, but they’ll have to make the best of it either way.

Doug Pederson wanted to play Sunday in Week 18, but Jaguars-Titans will be Saturday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk