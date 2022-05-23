The Jaguars are beginning their OTAs this week, with new head coach Doug Pederson getting to put the team’s offense against the team’s defense on the same field for the first time.

It will also give Pederson and company a chance to evaluate quarterback Trevor Lawrence running some plays in a manner that’s as close to live as possible before training camp.

Pederson has been publicly positive about Lawrence and the way the young quarterback has handled the offseason program. That continued in Pederson’s press conference on Monday morning.

“For him, just, again, staying comfortable and getting more comfortable with the offense,” Pederson said. “I really like his dialogue with [quarterbacks] coach [Mike] McCoy, and [offensive coordinator] Press [Taylor], and myself in things that he likes and doesn’t like. And just want to see that growth in him as we sort of wind down the offseason and gear up for training camp. But he’s been focused. He’s been here, he’s been attentive. He’s done a good job on the football field. He’s a leader. And those are the things that we want to continue now as we head into training camp.”

Lawrence completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions as a rookie last year.

Doug Pederson: I want to see growth in Trevor Lawrence as we wind down the offseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk