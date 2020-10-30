Doug Pederson uses Nelson Agholor as an example when discussing Jordan Mailata’s growth

Glenn Erby

The Philadelphia Eagles have a conundrum at the left tackle position and on Friday during his final zoom meeting of the week, head coach Doug Pederson had an interesting take on Jordan Mailata’s progress at the position.

Asked about Jason Peters potentially starting at left tackle, Pederson referenced back to a time when the Eagles had to take Nelson Agholor out of the lineup and how it allows a player to take a step back.


In Mailata’s defense, he’s spent the past three seasons watching and learning and at this point, playing is the only way for the young offensive linemen to fully absorb the nuances of the game.

Pederson’s words come on the heels of Mailata himself stating that being “benched” is a part of the game and he’s prepared to play left tackle, right tackle, or return to being a reserve offensive linemen.

