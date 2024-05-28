Doug Pederson updates Jaguars’ injuries entering OTA Week 2

The Jaguars are being cautious with several veteran players during their offseason team activities (OTAs), keeping a handful of contributors limited or on the sidelines during the voluntary workouts of the offseason’s third phase.

Of note, free agent wide receiver signee Gabe Davis continues to be limited by a knee injury suffered in January at the end of his stint with Buffalo. He missed the first two days of OTAs following the birth of his child, too.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted Tuesday that Davis has progressed over the last week but that he will remain out of team drills to prevent any setbacks.

“We’re gonna go slow with him. He worked in last week. He’s going to work in some more today,” Pederson said. “Just kind of keeping them out of the team stuff at this juncture. Just don’t want to get tangled up or something to happen out there.

“But a lot of the individual stuff, you know, he’s getting a lot of work with [quarterback] Trevor [Lawrence] right now, which is good.”

Before the team’s fourth OTA workout Tuesday, Pederson shared that new Jacksonville defensive lineman Arik Armstead and third-year Jaguars lineman Roy Robertson-Harris would be non-participants in drills with undisclosed hurts, instead working with rehabilitative staff to the side of the field.

Inside linebacker Foye Oluokun remained in an orange no-contact jersey while performing in positional drills. Per Pederson, Oluokun has been nursing a wrist injury this offseason.

“They’re working off to the side. Just don’t want any setbacks, it’s early,” Pederson said. These are veteran guys that know how to play, know how to work”

Running back Travis Etienne and left tackle Cam Robinson were absent from the workout, the former for undisclosed reasons and the latter due to travel following the birth of his child, according to Pederson.

