Doug Pederson on Trevor Lawrence: ‘I want him to be more vocal’

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s efforts to develop Trevor Lawrence into a franchise quarterback are going really well. After a rough rookie season, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick earned Pro Bowl honors in year two and looks primed for even more in 2023.

In an interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Pederson discussed the effort to turn the relatively raw version of Lawrence from a year ago into the confident passer he is now. The next step: a little more animation from the even-keel Lawrence.

“Guys look to the quarterback,” Pederson told Breer. “The quarterback is usually the face of the franchise. They look to him for that leadership and guidance. I want him to be more vocal with the football team overall. I want him to be more vocal with the offense overall.

“It’s O.K. to show your disappointment sometimes. It just demands from others to elevate their game. I saw it with Brett Favre; I saw it playing with Dan Marino. That’s where he can go. You see that with the Tom Bradys of the world, the Aaron Rodgerses.”

Lawrence, 23, has earned praised from Pederson for his measured demeanor and ability to never get too high or too low on the sideline. Balancing that with the addition of a little more fire will be a challenge for the third-year quarterback to accomplish.

Pederson doesn’t sound worried about Lawrence finding that balance, though.

“The great quarterbacks that have been able to elevate their football teams, Trevor’s on that very same path,” Pederson told Breer.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire