Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence "probably" a game-time decision on Sunday

Despite suffering a high ankle sprain on Monday night, there's a possibility Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will suit up to play the Browns on Sunday.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence will be listed as questionable and replied, "Probably so" when asked if the QB will be a game-time decision.

"I mean, he’s feeling good. We’ll see," Pederson said in his Friday press conference. "He moved around a little bit yesterday, see how he does today. Kind of base it on medical staff, how Trevor feels, and if he can go or not."

Lawrence was a limited practice participant on Thursday after he was sidelined for Wednesday's session. Though Lawrence has dealt with a few injuries, he has not yet missed a start since the Jaguars selected him at No. 1 overall in 2021.

Pederson noted Lawrence's effort to get ready to play this week displays his physical and mental toughness.

"I believe when your quarterback exudes that, I think it does send a message to the rest of your team — in a good way," Pederson said. "And still optimistic, obviously, for this weekend. But, again, the fact that he's willing and able to put himself out there for his teammates and his team speaks volumes."

There is potential for the field conditions to be wet, with rain in the forecast for Cleveland on Sunday. Pederson said that's not likely to affect Lawrence's game status.

"Maybe some, but not a whole lot," Pederson said. "It’s more on Trevor, how he feels, and really talking to the docs and seeing, medically, if he's not in any harm."

If Lawrence can't play, then C.J. Beathard will start for Jacksonville. It would be Beathard's first start since 2020 with San Francisco.

Lawrence has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,004 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions so far this season, good for a 94.4 passer rating.