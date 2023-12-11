Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence should be good to go for Wednesday's practice

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence got through Sunday's game against the Browns, despite suffering a high ankle sprain last Monday night.

Lawrence said after the game that his ankle held up through the contest. On Monday, head coach Doug Pederson said the quarterback should be OK to practice this week.

"We’ll be careful with it, but right now being a Monday, if we had to practice today, he’d probably not," Pederson said in his press conference. "But if he comes back Wednesday, should be good to go.”

Lawrence finished Sunday's loss 28-of-50 passing for 257 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed three times for 11 yards.

The Jaguars will be back at home to play the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.