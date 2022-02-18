Doug Pederson on Trevor Lawrence: It’s going to be a really good dynamic

Now that Doug Pederson has hired his first staff as the Jaguars’ head coach, it’s clear who will be in charge of furthering quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s development.

Pederson himself is a former quarterback, giving him a leg up on relating to the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. Pederson also brought in Press Taylor as offensive coordinator, Jim Bob Cooter as passing game coordinator, and Mike McCoy as quarterback coach — providing Lawrence with significant experience to train him up.

But the new coaches can’t talk scheme with players until the offseason program begins in April. So Pederson said in his Friday press conference that he’s encouraging his staff to start getting to know the players on a personal level, especially those who have to deal with Lawrence.

“It’s a huge relationship and it’s one that I encourage not only myself, but Mike, Press, Jim Bob to really cultivate and reach out to him,” Pederson said. “Of course, he was in the building a couple of weeks ago — I had a chance to meet him and talk to him. And I encourage all my staff members to reach out to the guys this time of year and really start building up a relationship with them.

“It’s going to be a really good dynamic because, what I understand about Trevor is his mindset, how he thinks. He’s eager to learn. He wants to grow. And I’ve got great teachers in the room who can help him and help him be successful. And that’s not only on the field, but off the field as well. And that’s what I’m looking forward to in April, when we get the guys in here.”

Pederson said he didn’t study Lawrence much when he was coming out of Clemson. And even most of last season, he was only watching things as a fan. But that changed when hiring season approached.

“As things got closer and you start talking to people outside of Jacksonville who did of know him a little bit, you kind of get into the mind and how he thinks, and [he’s] a guy that kind of thinks the way we do. And that’s encouraging,” Pederson said. “And then, of course, we have to think like he thinks too. It’s a two-way street. So, I’m excited about that.”

Lawrence finished his rookie season completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, which worked out to a 71.9 passer rating. Pederson and company have some significant work to do for Lawrence to look like the can’t-miss prospect he appeared to be at Clemson.

