Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence day-to-day, may split practice reps this week

Trevor Lawrence is day-to-day with a knee injury and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson didn't give many clues about his quarterback's availability on Monday.

Jacksonville will play New Orleans on the road this Thursday. In his press conference Pederson said Lawrence is feeling better, but only called the QB "day-to-day" when asked if he has a sense of whether Lawrence may not play this week.

Pederson did concede that the Jaguars may have Lawrence split practice reps with backup QB C.J. Beathard.

"Possibly, if Trevor’s sore," Pederson said. "We’ve done this before. We did it last year, where C.J. took the Wednesday reps and Trevor took the rest of the week and played in the game. So it’s possible that happens."

If Lawrence does miss Thursday's game, Pederson said he's plenty confident in Beathard.

"He prepares himself each week as if he is the starter," Pederson said. "He does a great job in-game with Trevor — obviously the communication there. And I've seen it the last year and a half being around him, and obviously his career. So, a lot of confidence in him and I know he’ll be ready just like he always is."

Beathard has not started a game since 2020 when he was still with the 49ers. Beathard is 2-10 in 12 career starts.

Additionally, Pederson noted that cornerback Tyson Campbell is likely out this week with a hamstring injury. Guard Brandon Scherff is considered day-to-day while dealing with an ankle injury. Receiver Zay Jones (knee) and offensive tackle Walker Little (knee) are also considered day-to-day.

The Jaguars first injury report of the short week will be released later on Monday.