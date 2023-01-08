Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence commend ‘electric,’ ‘special’ crowd

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night was the most consequential regular season game in franchise history. In the lead up to the game, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence asked fans to “pack the Bank.”

Boy did they ever.

The 70,050 tickets distributed for the game at TIAA Bank Field was even more than the team’s 2017 home playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

“To see the stadium packed tonight was awesome,” Lawrence said. “One of the best game environments I’ve been in, honestly. It was special. They were loud all game. It was really, really cool. It was a cool experience. I’ll always remember that, so hopefully we do the same thing next week. We’re going to need it. It will be fun. Thank you, all.”

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson also took his hat off to the Duval crowd and told reporters that he’s hopeful there will be a similar environment during their upcoming playoff game.

“It was electric,” Pederson said. “It was what we were hoping for, and the crowd delivered. It was loud. They stayed until the end. I’m very proud of our fans. We’re going to need them again in a week or so. Just a great way to cap off the regular season. As we head into the postseason, we’re going to need them again, so let’s gear up and get ready.”

Playoff tickets for the Jaguars went on sale in December and were quickly scooped up by excited season ticket holders. Few seats are still available and standing room only tickets are also on sale.

The Jaguars will find out the day and time of the game as well as their Wild Card Round opponent on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire