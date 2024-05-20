Doug Pederson: Trent Baalke, Trevor Lawrence's agent are working tirelessly on an extension

The Jaguars have maintained throughout the offseason that they'd like to sign quarterback Trevor Lawrence to his second contract sooner than later.

At this point, it doesn't appear anything is imminent. But head coach Doug Pederson said in his Monday press conference that conversations continue between the two sides when asked if he'd like Lawrence's contract situation to be resolved before the regular season begins.

"Obviously, the sooner you get it done, it’s behind everybody and now we focus on football," Pederson said. "And so that’s not lingering, and that's not out there. I know Trent [Baalke] and [Lawrence’s] agent, they’ve continued to talk, and will talk, and they’re working hard and tirelessly. I’ve just got to coach Trevor and coach football and hopefully it gets done — and it will."

The No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft, Lawrence is now entering his third season with Pederson as his head coach. Pederson noted that this time of year is important for Lawrence to build relationships and chemistry with some of the club's newer players, particularly first-round receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

"Guys, they’re going to look up to him," Pederson said. "[We want to see] how well he incorporates some of the young players that we do have that we’re working with and developing. And, obviously, Brian being one of them now.

"I think the leadership part of leading this football team and really embracing that this time of year. I think that carries over to camp."

In 16 games last year, Lawrence completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,016 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.