Doug Pederson talks to Judy Battista about future of Jaguars
Head coach Doug Pederson talks to NFL Network's Judy Battista about the future of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Head coach Doug Pederson talks to NFL Network's Judy Battista about the future of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Roughing calls became highly controversial throughout the 2022 season.
Could the NFL put multiple teams in Europe? It's a wild idea -- here are the challenges, and the opportunities, involved.
Things went off the rails quickly when Travis Kelce tried to name all 32 NFL head coaches.
Jackson reportedly had an interest in the Patriots, but one ex-player thinks he shouldn't.
Eight Cy Young award winners are taking the mound on Opening Day.
Giants left fielder is the new Defense Against the Dark Arts professor.
One ticket to the women's Final Four costs $428, while one men's ticket is going for $40.
The Mets have lost their 40-year-old starter for at least 10 days.
It comes at a time when the game has never been more popular or involved in the culture, with the NCAA media rights deal coming up.
Saturday's Der Klassiker took on added meaning this week when Bayern flipped the script and handed the team over to Thomas Tuchel after suddenly sacking managerial wunderkind Julian Nagelsmann.
The last time the Jets made the playoffs, Oprah was still on network television.
With Opening Day here, Scott Pianowski ranks all 30 MLB teams to see which squad has the most fantasy juice.
The Yankees have a problem, but it's also a humblebrag.
There's nothing like getting off to a hot start in your fantasy baseball season. Fred Zinkie identifies the teams to lean into for April.
The NIT brings us an all-Conference USA final as the North Texas Mean Green go head-to-head with the UAB Blazers.
Baseball is back.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
That’s right: After 16 long years, the longest playoff drought the NBA has ever seen is now officially over. Light the friggin’ beam.
The Bucks look primed for the postseason.
Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.