Doug Pederson on his support for Jim Schwartz despite the Eagles defensive struggles

Doug Pederson gave Jim Schwartz a vote of confidence on Monday just hours after the Eagles defense was shredded by a rookie wide receiver in Philadelphia’s 38-29 road loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

The Eagles rarely got pressure on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as he completed just under 80 percent of his passes with three TDs to rookie Chase Claypool, who scored four touchdowns.

The Steelers scored on six of their nine possessions as the Eagles gave up 38 points on the road.

Doug Pederson said that he still supports #Eagles DC Jim Schwartz on WIP this morning. On pivotal Chase Claypool late touchdown he tipped his cap to Ben Roethlisberger for recognizing coverage and checking to a new play. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 12, 2020





Roethlisberger changing the play on Claypool’s final touchdown catch doesn’t excuse the fact that Schwartz had Gerry lined up one on one despite the linebacker’s inability to cover the quick wideout.

It should have been a defensive back on Claypool with the game on the line and for that Schwartz will need to shoulder a bulk of the blame.