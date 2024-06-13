Doug Pederson shares positive update on Jaguars DB Darnell Savage

Jaguars free agent defensive back signee Darnell Savage is making progress as he continues to recover from an injury suffered during his final season with the Packers, according to Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson.

Savage revealed to the Florida Times-Union in May that his recovery from a torn rotator cuff suffered in Week 13 of the 2023 season was limiting his participation in Jacksonville’s offseason team activities. Savage continued to sport a no-contact jersey during the Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp this week.

But Savage has flashed the play-making abilities that led to his signing with Jacksonville on a three-year, $21.8 million deal earlier this offseason in these practices, despite his current physical restrictions. Notably, he recorded an interception in team drills during Tuesday’s minicamp practice.

Pederson believes Savage is on track to participate fully in training camp later this summer.

“He’s getting a lot stronger. Getting more reps with the defense. He’s showing a lot of good things out there, and just, he’s in a good position now,” Pederson said Wednesday. “I think when he comes back for camp he’ll be ready to go.”

A 2019 first-round pick by Green Bay, Savage spent five seasons with the Packers and accumulated 302 tackles with nine for loss, one sack, nine interceptions, one pick-six, 32 defended passes and two forced fumbles over 72 appearances and 69 starts.

Savage displayed ample positional versatility during his time with the Packers, logging 2,467 snaps at free safety, 1,026 snaps at box safety and 961 snaps at nickel cornerback.

Pederson said in March that Savage would begin at nickel corner in new Jaguausr’ defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s scheme. Nielsen added in May that Savage is working both spots, nickel and safety, and is even capable of playing outside cornerback.

“He’s aligning at nickel, at safety. In a pinch, he can run so we can put him in some man coverage situations. So, he’s a great guy to have,” Nielsen said.

“Really happy that our front office, [Jaguars general manager] Trent [Baalke], and those guys, brought him in. The guy has been fantastic in terms of just being around [and] learning the system.”

