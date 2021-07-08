Doug Pederson says he won’t dwell on past with Eagles

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has made it clear that he wants to be an NFL head coach again sometime in the future. The Eagles fired Pederson after last season just three years after winning a Super Bowl in Philadelphia.

While Pederson is looking to get another chance to lead an NFL team, you probably shouldn’t expect him to do a massive autopsy on his tenure with the Eagles in the meantime.

In an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio, Pederson said he doesn’t intend to focus too much on what is behind him. Instead, it will be able moving toward that next opportunity that will come his way.

“Obviously my goal in my hiring in 2016 was to hopefully bring a championship to Philadelphia and we accomplished that in our second year there,” Pederson said. “So, I look back on my time and there were a lot of positives I take from it. But I’m not going to dwell too much on the past. I’m gonna learn from it, obviously, and hopefully if I get an opportunity to coach again, which I hope I can do, I’ll take the good with me. ”

When Mike McCarthy was let go by the Green Bay Packers after the 2017 season, he put together a group of coaches to examine the failings of the efforts in Green Bay to get the team back to a Super Bowl and where he may have fallen short. Pederson doesn’t seem to be one to follow a similar path in getting back to a head coaching position.

Some introspection will certainly be necessary given the rapid decline of the Eagles after their Super Bowl triumph. Pederson may even need to take a coordinator gig before he gets another chance to be a head coach. But Super Bowl winning head coaches are still in relatively short supply and Pederson would seem a likely candidate to get another shot eventually.

