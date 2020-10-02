Doug Pederson says he’s excited about the Eagles current group of wide receivers

Pederson did not say what the #Eagles will do at wide receiver, but he said he’s excited about what the team has. also said today is another day of practice to see where the injured players are. — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) October 2, 2020





The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face the San Francisco 49ers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football and they’ll take the field with a banged wide receivers corps. Head coach Doug Pederson is unsure about who’ll be catching passes from Carson Wentz on Sunday, but he’s excited about the group and the potential that they have.

Pederson went on to say that the Eagles staff have a few more days to evaluate wide receivers in terms of health. The Eagles only had one active wide receiver (Greg Ward) practiced Thursday as four others sat out with injury or illness.

Pederson appears confident in rolling with Ward, Deontay Burnett, Marcus Green, Travis Fulgham, and possibly Quez Watkins or John Hightower.