Eagles head coach Doug Pederson fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh after Philadelphia’s playoff loss and brought in some fresh coaching blood. Pederson says those coaching changes will be apparent on the field.

Pederson said the new hires, including senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello and senior offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg, as well as adding pass game coordinator to quarterbacks coach Press Taylor’s title, should make a difference.

“I think what we’ve done as a staff in the offseason with our scheme evaluation, making things better, the staff hires that I’ve done to bring in new thoughts and new ideas and ways to enhance our offense, I think [the offense] is going to look a little bit different,” Pederson said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

There are indications that the Eagles want their offense to look like the one that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan runs. Scangarello spent two years as quarterbacks coach under Shanahan in San Francisco and a year on the Falcons’ staff when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta. The Eagles would love to have the kind of success this year that Shanahan had last year.

Doug Pederson says Eagles’ offense will “look a little bit different” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk