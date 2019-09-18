Doug Pederson says DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Dallas Goedert day-to-day

Reports this week have indicated that Eagles wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are likely to miss at least this weekend’s game against the Lions after getting hurt last Sunday night, but head coach Doug Pederson didn’t rule either one out on Wednesday.

Pederson called both Jackson, who has a groin injury, and Jeffery, who is nursing a calf injury, day-to-day ahead of Wednesday’s walkthrough. The Eagles had initially planned to practice on Wednesday, but altered their plans because they have several injured players and Pederson said they could get more work in during a limited session.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is on the list of injured players after he was scratched against the Falcons after hurting his calf in pregame warmups. Pederson also deemed him day-to-day for this week, although it’s tough to read much into that label after Darren Sproles missed most of last season while consistently getting tagged as day-to-day.

However apt the description, decisions about any of the injured players will likely be complicated by the fact that the Eagles will turn around and play the Packers on Thursday night in Week Four.