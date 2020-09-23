Doug Pederson reveals the extent of Isaac Seumalo's knee injury

Pederson reveals extent of Seumalo injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Isaac Seumalo’s knee injury will keep him out significantly longer than the Injured Reserve minimum of three weeks, Doug Pederson revealed Wednesday.

Pederson said on Monday Seumalo would be placed on “short-term” Injured Reserve, and although there is no actual list called "short-term" IR, this year players on IR can be recalled after just three weeks.

But any notion that the Eagles would get their starting left guard back as early as their Week 6 game against the Ravens evaporated when Pederson said Seumalo’s injury is more serious than he initially hinted at on Monday.

“He’s going to miss probably a little more than three weeks,” Pederson said. “His is a little more significant. He’s going to be down for the foreseeable future here.”

Third-year pro Matt Pryor, who has never started a regular-season game, replaced Seumalo in the Rams game, but Pederson would not commit to starting Pryor when the Eagles return to action on Sunday against the Bengals.

Pederson offered numerous possible scenarios, including having right guard Nate Herbig move to left guard with Pryor starting at his more familiar right guard, and having rookie Jack Driscoll start at one of the guard spots.

“There are some options there,” Pederson said. “We’ve just got to find the best five and the best fit this week coming out of practice.”

If Pryor does start, he'd become the third Eagles offensive lineman to make his first career regular-season start in three weeks.

Herbig, an undrafted 1st-year player, made his first two career starts in place of Brandon Brooks against Washington and the Rams. Driscoll, a rookie 4th-round pick, made his first career start against Washington at right tackle. Pryor has never started a regular-season game, although he did start the Seattle playoff game at right guard.

“Driscoll’s a guy we worked at guard during training camp, obviously he’s doing a good job for us at tackle, so he’s definitely in the mix to play the guard spot," Pederson said.

Pederson also mentioned two recent roster additions as possibilities at one of the guard spots - practice squad interior lineman Sua Opeta, who was promoted to the 53-man roster on Sept. 15, and veteran Jamon Brown, signed off the Bears’ practice squad on the same day.

Brown, with 47 career starts, is the Eagles’ second-most experienced interior lineman.