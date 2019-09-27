Doug Pederson, RBs earn A-pluses in our report card from Eagles' huge win over Packers

The Packers don't lose often at Lambeau Field with Aaron Rodgers under center, and even less on Thursday nights. Well, it wasn't pretty, but the Eagles pulled off an upset not many people thought possible, defeating Green Bay 34-27 in dramatic fashion (see Roob's observations).

In terms of the statistics, the Eagles didn't have many impressive individual performances. However, a closer look at this victory will reveal a total team win in which every unit did exactly what was needed to get by.

Some very high marks in this week's report card, and no bad grades for anybody.

Quarterback

Carson Wentz: 16/27, 160 YDS, 3 TD

Some throws he would like to have back, but Wentz led five touchdown drives with zero turnovers. Only 5.9 yards per pass attempt for Wentz, yet he took what the defense gave him. Escaped a few sacks, converted a few third downs and picked up a W on the road.

Grade: A-

Running backs

Jordan Howard: 15 ATT, 87 YDS, 2 TD, 3 REC, 28 YDS, TD

Shades of Howard's rookie year in Chicago, ripping off chunk gains, bruising would-be tacklers - he even caught a 20-yard touchdown. Not to be outdone, Miles Sanders also carried 11 times for 72 yards with some solid between-the-tackles running.

Grade: A+

Wide receivers and tight ends

Zach Ertz: 7 REC, 65 YDS

Alshon Jeffery had three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown, but he had two passes punched out of his hands by defenders. Good coverage though, and Jeffery clearly isn't 100 percent, so we'll let those slide. Dallas Goedert also scored, not to mention was an asset in the running game.

Grade: B+

Offensive line

There were some quarterback pressures early, but the O-line quickly took control of this game. Eagles backs averaged 6.0 yards per carry and the quarterback was hit exactly two times en route to 34 points. It all starts up front.

Grade: A+

Defensive line

Derek Barnett: 4 TKL, SK, FF, PD

Only the one sack and two quarterback hits, both for Barnett, but the strip was huge. At that point, the Packers had scored on their first three possessions. Brandon Graham's recovery gave the Eagles the ball at Green Bay's 17-yard line and, four plays later, an eight-point lead. Also, Packers backs averaged 1.7 yards per carry.

Grade: B-

Linebackers

Nigel Bradham: 6 TKL, 2 PD, INT

Right place, right time for Bradham on the interception at the end, but he should've had two. The second hit him right in the hands for a harmless incompletion, though it did halt a Packers a drive. Zach Brown chipped in five tackles.

Grade: C+

Secondary

Rodney McLeod: 9 TKL, PD

The pass rush was hit or miss, but the Packers completed 64 percent of their passes for 8.0 yards per attempt. Still, McLeod was clutch on the first of two fourth-quarter goal line stands, and Craig James of all people deflected the pass on the decisive interception. Give them credit, they hung in there.

Grade: C

Special teams

Jake Elliott: 4/4 XP

Trailing by 10 in the second quarter, Miles Sanders' 67-yard kick return was the spark the Eagles needed. The ensuing touchdown was the first of five in their next six possessions (minus a kneeldown). Cameron Johnston pinned three of four punts inside Green Bay's 20.

Grade: A

Coaching

Eagles' record: 2-2

The Packers couldn't stop the run. Doug Pederson identified this and leaned on this in a way we've seldom seen during his Eagles tenure. It was the key to the game. And after going touchdown, field goal, field goal on the first three possessions, Jim Schwartz's defense held Green Bay to 14 points the rest of the game with two turnovers and two goal line stands. Considering this team was shorthanded on a short week on the road, you can't ask for a much better job.

Grade: A+



