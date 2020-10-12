Doug Pederson provides an update on the status of RT Lane Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson left Sunday’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury after being carted off late in the second half.

Johnson had been replaced at right tackle by rookie Jack Driscoll, and he could be out longer after the Eagles head coach told the media that his Pro Bowl right tackle will get a second opinion on his surgically repaired ankle.

Johnson had ankle surgery in August to clean some things up, and it may be dealing with some soreness or possibly worse. Johnson missed a couple of series in last week’s win over the 49ers and confirmed that he had a cyst in his ankle that needed to be drained after the game.

Driscoll started Week 1 at Washington when Johnson did not play.