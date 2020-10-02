Doug Pederson provides an update on the status of DeSean Jackson and the other injured Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles walking wounded are starting to get healthy and on Friday head coach Doug Pederson provided an update on the status of some integral personnel.

Pederson announced that DeSean Jackson will miss a third straight practice Friday, but wouldn’t rule him out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Doug P.: Guys with "illness" designation are all back in the building, should be good for Sunday. Sanders too. No practice for DeSean still, hope treatment gets him ready for Sunday. … Offensive identity is run the ball, play-action, move the pocket, screen game, control LOS. pic.twitter.com/jly2THjeZz — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) October 2, 2020





Jackson missed practice with a hamstring injury Wednesday and Thursday after he suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of the Eagles’ tie with the Bengals Sunday. The 33-year-old Jackson has 10 catches for 121 yards in the Eagles’ first three games.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups against the Bengals should be back at practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, Greg Ward was the Eagles only healthy receiver, but star wideout Alshon Jeffery is expected to return to practice Friday but his status for Sunday remains up in the air. Jeffery was limited on Wednesday and had a planned rest day Thursday.

