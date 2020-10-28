Doug Pederson provides an update on the status of Alshon Jeffery and Miles Sanders

Glenn Erby

The Eagles provided updates on two more injured players when head coach Doug Pederson addressed the status of Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Miles Sanders (knee). Both players are listed as day to day, with no clear outlook for Sunday night as of now.


Jeffery has been cleared from his Lisfranc injury, but he suffered a calf injury and was ruled out for the Thursday night win over the New York Giants.

Sanders suffered a knee injury in the Eagles loss to the Ravens and missed the Giants game, but could be available for Dallas if he’s able to practice on Thursday or Friday.

