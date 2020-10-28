Doug Pederson provides an update on the status of Alshon Jeffery and Miles Sanders

The Eagles provided updates on two more injured players when head coach Doug Pederson addressed the status of Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Miles Sanders (knee). Both players are listed as day to day, with no clear outlook for Sunday night as of now.
Doug Pederson: Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders and Malik Jackson are also "day-to-day.” Dallas Goedert trending in right direction.
As far as Jason Peters and where he may play, non-committal. Complimented Jordan Mailata and how he’s played at LT. #Eagles
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 28, 2020
Jeffery has been cleared from his Lisfranc injury, but he suffered a calf injury and was ruled out for the Thursday night win over the New York Giants.
Sanders suffered a knee injury in the Eagles loss to the Ravens and missed the Giants game, but could be available for Dallas if he’s able to practice on Thursday or Friday.
List
NFC playoff picture: Seahawks are the front-runners; Eagles firmly in the mix after Week 7
Related
Eagles RT Lane Johnson pushing to play vs. the Cowboys despite nagging injuries
Eagles WR Jalen Reagor on track to play vs. the Cowboys after returning to practice
Eagles HC Doug Pederson says Jason Peters is willing to play right guard
Philadelphia Eagles activate 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert