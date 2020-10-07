Doug Pederson provides an update on the status of Alshon Jeffery & DeSean Jackson as both near game action

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting healthier and on Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson provided an update on two of the Birds’ most important stars. As the Eagles wait for Alshon Jeffery to make his debut and for DeSean Jackson to return to action, Pederson provided an update on the status of both players.

Pederson said DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are both "getting closer." With DeSean, they want to make sure he's "more than 100%" and they'll have to monitor him as they ramp him up. Said DeSean will be out there today for individual drills. #Eagles — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) October 7, 2020





Jeffery has been out since last season after suffering a Lisfranc injury and although the Eagles didn’t put the star wide receiver on the PUP list, he’ll still likely miss his fifth straight game this season.

Jackson left the Eagles tie with the Bengals after suffering a hamstring injury and he’s been day to day since.