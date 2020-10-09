Doug Pederson on the prospects of Jordan Mailata remaining the Eagles starter at left tackle

The Jordan Mailata experiment at the left tackle position was successful on Sunday night and his audition could turn into a permanent spot along the Eagles offensive line.

On Friday during his final zoom meeting for the week, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gave Mailata a ringing endorsement and even hinted at the huge athletic lineman staying at left tackle even after Jason Peters returns.

Pederson says the left tackle job is Jason Mailata's "in the near future," and then they'll have to make a decision, when Jason Peters is healthy. No timeline on Peters' return. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) October 9, 2020





During his debut against the 49ers, Mailata gave up 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, 1 QB hurry allowed, with a 75.2 pass-blocking grade (Lane Johnson 76.4)

Pederson went on to say that he’s hoping Mailata will make the decision for Eagles coaches difficult when Jason Peters is cleared to play.

