Doug Pederson praises safety duo of Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco

Adam Stites
·1 min read

In a season opening loss to the Washington Commanders, the Jacksonville Jaguars secondary allowed Carson Wentz to throw four touchdown passes. Since then, the team has given up just one passing touchdown.

Free safety Andre Cisco has two interceptions in his last three games, and strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins got one in Week 2.

“I think after the first game, the Washington game, they really settled in,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. “You’re seeing great communication between these two, they’re getting hands on the football, both of them.

“It was great to see Cisco get the interception last week for the touchdown. Rayshawn did that against Indy two weeks before. They’re starting to really play complementary football back there and it all starts with communication.”

No team has more interceptions than the Jaguars’ seven through the first four weeks, and explosive plays have been few and far between against the Jacksonville defense as of late.

Jenkins, 28, joined the Jaguars as a free agent last year after beginning his career with a four-year tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers. Cisco was Jacksonville’s third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire

