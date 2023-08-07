Doug Pederson plans to play Trevor Lawrence in Saturday's preseason opener

At a time when many NFL coaches don't think the benefits of playing their starting quarterbacks in a preseason game are worth the injury risks, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has a different view.

Pederson said on NFL Network today that he expects to play quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Saturday in the preseason opener against the Cowboys.

"I'm a big believer in the starters playing," Pederson said. "I really feel like they need to feel that energy that comes with starting a football game. I did it last year with the guys and I anticipate right now him getting maybe a series or two this weekend."

Pederson noted that the young players will get most of the preseason playing time because the primary purpose of the preseason is to evaluate those players. But Pederson wants Lawrence and his other starters to get out there and play at least a few snaps against live opposition.