Doug Pederson plans to use bye to work with Jaguars’ young players

A bye week is a chance for teams to get some much-needed rest and recuperation, but Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is also trying to get a little more out of the time off.

“I’m not giving them the whole week,” Pederson told reporters Monday. “I’m going to bring the guys in tomorrow and Wednesday and get some work in, especially with our younger players. I think it will be good and beneficial to work with them and keep their development and growth coming, but at the same time, our older players, the starters, it’s a time to sort of rest and heal and get ready for this back half push.

“We’re not game planning anything but go back and really go through sort of this first part of the season and just kind of re-teach and re-learn and show them. You’re a little

bit calmer this time during the bye than you would be during a game plan week. It’s a great opportunity with these guys to continue to learn.”

Among the players who could most use the time as a chance for further development is rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd, who missed most of training camp. Lloyd started the 2022 season on a torrid pace before struggling in recent weeks.

During the Jaguars’ Week 10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Lloyd spent much of the game watching from the sideline while fellow rookie Chad Muma got snaps at linebacker.

“He missed all the live reps in training camp, and that’s hard because those are all valuable reps,” Pederson said of Lloyd. “But we’ve played a lot of football now, too. He should be understanding what the scheme is, understanding his technique and how to play within the defense a little bit.

“Again, this is that time of year with young players that we’re coming out of Week 10 into a bye in Week 11. This is sort of that rookie wall you talk about a little bit with some of these guys, and again, it’s a good time for a break.”

Lloyd could be a player who benefits from a little extra work with coaches during the bye week.

