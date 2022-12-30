Doug Pederson optimistic Travon Walker will be able to play this week

It sounds like this will be the week for Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker to return to play.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in his Friday press conference that he’s optimistic Walker will be able to play against the Texans on Sunday.

The No. 1 overall pick of this year’s draft, Walker has been out since suffering his ankle injury in the Week 14 victory over the Titans, missing the last two games.

Walker was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. His participation in Friday’s practice and game status will be revealed with the Jags’ injury report later in the day.

Sunday’s game is not a factor in the AFC South division race, which will be decided by the Week 18 matchup between the Jaguars and Titans. That means the Jags could conceivably sit Walker out if they thought he could use an extra week. But head coach Doug Pederson has said he plans on playing his starter because there are no meaningless games.

Walker has recorded 45 total tackles with four tackles for loss, eight QB hits, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble as a rookie.

