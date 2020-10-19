Doug Pederson ‘optimistic’ the Eagles could have, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Lane Johnson for game vs. Giants

Coach Doug Pederson on Monday: No injury updates today. More updates "later today. I haven't done the medical reports with our docs." It's a long list, for sure. "Optimistic" that @DeSeanJackson10 and @TheWorldof_AJ and @LaneJohnson65 can play on Thursday night, but we shall see — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) October 19, 2020





The Philadelphia Eagles will enter Monday with a short week of preparation for the team’s Thursday night matchup with the New York Giants. As Pederson awaits medical updates on several Eagles players, the head coach was “optimistic” that he’ll have DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, and Lane Johnson available for a huge NFC East matchup.

Jackson has missed the previous four games and was hopeful for the game against Baltimore before being ruled out. Jeffery has been working to get back since having Lisfranc surgery and could be available as well.

Johnson has been dealing with ankle issues all season and could be held out until at least the Week 8 matchup with Dallas.