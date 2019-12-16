Doug Pederson offers injury updates on Lane Johnson, Derek Barnett, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard

Six days ago, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said right tackle Lane Johnson was "week to week" with a high ankle sprain.

On Monday afternoon, Pederson said Johnson is "day to day."

That is an important progression and distinction in the Pederson vernacular. Whenever he says "week to week" it's normally a pretty serious injury that's expected to keep a player out for a relatively long time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The improvement to "day to day" at least indicates there's a chance Johnson will play against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon with the season on the line.

"He is getting better," Pederson said. "Don't expect him to do a whole lot today, tomorrow, Wednesday right now. See where he's at later in the week."

In 2018, Johnson played through an MCL sprain and a high ankle sprain and missed just one game. So he's shown an ability to play through injuries like this one before.

If Johnson can't play, Halapoulivaati Vaitai would make his second consecutive start.

"Everybody is getting there," Pederson said. "It's a slow process but they're healing."

That includes Derek Barnett, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Howard.

While Pederson said the injured players are trending in the right direction, he didn't really have any further updates on Agholor (knee) or Howard (shoulder).

Barnett (ankle) has missed the last two games. It seems like, at least right now, he might have a shot at returning against the Cowboys.

"Barnett is doing better," Pederson said. "Would expect him to do something later in the week, see where he's and get him on land and get him going."

Meanwhile, Ronald Darby suffered a hip flexor injury in practice on Friday and didn't play the whole game on Sunday. Pederson said Darby should be "fine" after a few days of rest.

Story continues

If any of these players can tough it out, this would be the week to do so. If the Eagles lose to the Cowboys on Sunday, they will be officially eliminated from playoff contention.

"Bottom line is I'm not going to risk further injury with anybody for a game," Pederson said. "If they're capable of playing in this football game then we'll make that determination later in the week."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Doug Pederson offers injury updates on Lane Johnson, Derek Barnett, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia