Doug Pederson: Offensively we failed to execute

Sunday’s game started out well for the Eagles offense, but they quickly ran out of gas.

After a 95-yard touchdown drive gave them a 10-0 lead in the second quarter of the game, the Eagles would pick up eight yards and turn the ball over before halftime. Their first five drives of the second half produced 59 yards and five punts, which left them behind 17-10 in the final minutes of the game.

The Eagles were able to move the ball at that point, but the drive stalled short of the end zone and Carson Wentz‘s Hail Mary on the final snap fell incomplete short of the end zone. Head coach Doug Pederson discussed the feeling in the locker room in his postgame press conference.

“The guys are disappointed. They are frustrated,” Pederson said. “They understand we are a better football team then what we played tonight. As coaches, we have to coach better. We understand that. We have to play better. We didn’t make enough plays. I thought the defense really kept us in this football game for the most part. Then, offensively, we failed to execute. That’s something that the guys really pride themselves on, we all do. Just not enough plays there.”

The Eagles were missing running back Jordan Howard and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery due to injury and right tackle Lane Johnson left with a head injury in the first half. Pederson and Wentz acknowledged missing those players, but said the absences didn’t make the difference as they fell to 5-5.