Doug Pederson: It's not about the plays, we have to take care of the football

The Jaguars have lost four straight games and they've scored 19 points in their last two games, but there won't be a shakeup to their offensive operations in the final weeks of the season.

Head coach Doug Pederson addressed a question about offensive play calls on Tuesday and said that he does not think the job offensive coordinator Press Taylor is doing on that front is the reason why the team has lost their edge in the AFC South. Pederson pointed to 10 turnovers in the team's last three games as something that needs to be cleaned up if the team is going to find their way back to a win.

"Everybody wants to point the finger somewhere," Pederson said, via the team's website. "We have to do a better job at taking care of the football. It's not about the plays. We have to tackle better and we have to take care of the football, bottom line. We do those two things, those give us a chance to win football games. If we don't, then we're going to be talking about this again. Those are the glaring differences right now between winning and losing."

Taylor took over the play calling duties this year and no one was complaining about the job he was doing through 11 games. If the next couple of weeks don't get better, it's sure to be a topic this offseason even if Pederson remains adamant that it isn't the issue.