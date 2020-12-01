Doug Pederson ‘not going there mentally’ when asked about job security

Dave Zangaro
·3 min read

Doug Pederson ‘not going there mentally’ when asked about job security originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL is a results-driven business and, at least from the outside, it appears that the walls are quickly closing in on Doug Pederson.

There were already reports about mounting frustration from Eagles ownership and that was before another paltry offensive performance from the Eagles in a 23-17 loss on Monday night football. That loss dropped them to a pathetic 3-7-1 through 12 weeks of this miserable season.

When asked on Tuesday if he had been given assurances that he’d be allowed to finish out the season, Pederson said he hadn’t heard one way or the other.

“Listen, I’ve been around this league a long time, 25 years, I believe, as a player and as a coach,” Pederson said on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re always based on and we’re evaluated on our performance. Right now, that’s obviously not my concern as far as that decision goes. That’s out of my hands. What’s in my hands and in my control is getting the team prepared and ready for Green Bay this weekend.

“I’m not going there mentally. I’m looking forward to playing again this week, getting back tomorrow with the players and getting ready for Green Bay.”

A report from the Philadelphia Inquirer surfaced last week that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has been increasingly frustrated by the performance of his team. While the Eagles claim Lurie skipped the Browns game to be cautious about COVID-19 before spending Thanksgiving with his mother, the report said the growing sentiment inside the NovaCare Complex was that he skipped it out of frustration.

And it’s easy to see why Lurie would be frustrated.

This season, the Eagles and Pederson have been the opposite of what he wants. Lurie wants his team to be on the forefront offensively. He wants innovation, creativity, intelligence out of his head coach and play caller. Instead, he’s gotten utter incoherence.

“Our relationship is good,” Pederson said when asked about any mounting pressure from Lurie. “We communicate a lot throughout the week, we have our typical weekly meeting and cover a lot of ground. But that relationship is good. Listen, some of these questions might be for Mr. Lurie, obviously, but my job is to prepare the team and get ready for Green Bay.”

Of course, it’s not like firing the head coach would solve all the Eagles’ problems. You can make a very strong case it wouldn’t even solve their biggest problem. There’s a lack of talent, specifically young talent, on this roster.

But when asked about any blame the front office has taken for the results this year, Pederson said those conversations are “private” and declined to expand.

In an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia last week, ESPN’s Louis Riddick, a former Eagles front office member, said the issues with the Eagles are much bigger than the head coach and quarterback, pointing at the recent draft record.

That might be true, but coaches typically end up on the hot seat first. Like the late Bum Phillips once said, “There’s two kinds of coaches, them that’s fired and them that’s gonna be fired.”

It’s hard to believe that less than three years after Pederson led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory, we’re already asking questions about his job security. But the NFL is a performance-based business and the Eagles are trending the wrong way and fast.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Latest Stories

  • Detroit Lions must tank and trade Matthew Stafford. Here's why

    With nothing left to play for this season except jobs, the Detroit Lions should tank the rest of their games in order to improve their draft position.

  • Colby Covington calls out LeBron James after YouTuber Jake Paul KOs former NBA star

    UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has never been one to hold his tongue. That is particularly true when it comes to politics – he's a long time support of President Donald Trump – and calling out other professional athletes that he derides for being "woke." Taking advantage of the flare up around Mike Tyson's comeback fight in an exhibition with Roy Jones, Jr., Covington again took a shot at NBA great LeBron James. "Heard they finally scraped Nate Robinson's carcass off the Staples Center floor. I'd make LeBron James eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet."Colby Covington on Twitter https://twitter.com/ColbyCovMMA/status/1333449138357358592?s=20 YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson as part of the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. Robinson is a former NBA player whose highlights include winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times. Paul knocked him down several times in the bout, finishing the fight with a punch that sent Robinson crashing face first into the canvas in the second round. Having seen what Paul did to Robinson incited Covington to take his latest shot at James. The NBA great is a four-time champion (most recently with the L.A. Lakers in 2020), a four-time NBA finals MVP, and a four-time NBA league MVP. Covington took aim at James and other NBA players in September after several of them spoke up and sat out in a protest again racial injustice and police brutality. Recently campaigning for Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Covington has also been an outspoken opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. TRENDING > Dana White says Mike Tyson looked ‘f—ing awesome’; targets UFC Fight Island for International Fight Week on Related Video > Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and 'woke athletes' as 'spineless cowards' (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • ‘Unhappy’ about playing Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens reportedly threatened strike

    Ravens players made it known they would strike if they had to play Tuesday. The NFL responded by pushing the game to Wednesday.

  • Jim Schwartz should not have poked the bear that is D.K. Metcalf

    Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz just had to go and talk to Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf before Monday's game. It did not go well.

  • Week 13 Pickups: Replacing Will Fuller

    As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.

  • Evander Holyfield could be Mike Tyson’s next fight after naming price for trilogy

    The former world heavyweight champion has lost twice to ‘Real Deal’ in his career

  • Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

    This is going to take some getting used to.

  • Chiefs’ Andy Reid had perfect response to Travis Kelce’s failed touchdown pass

    Coach Reid didn't have to do Travis Kelce like that.

  • Michigan State football linebackers to transfer following arrests in East Lansing

    Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have entered the transfer portal. The Spartans' linebackers were arrested in September.

  • White Sox coaching staff: Tony La Russa adds three new faces to South Side

    The White Sox announced Tony La Russa's coaching staff Tuesday, the new South Side skipper bringing first-timers to the bench- and pitching-coach roles to go along with more familiar faces elsewhere.

  • Bruce Arians continues to throw Tom Brady under the bus: ‘He picks all the plays now’

    Bruce Arians continues to place blame on Tom Brady,

  • Andre Johnson: ‘Hard thing to see’ Texans WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby suspended

    Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson says it is difficult to see WR Will Fuller and CB Bradley Roby suspended and out for the year.

  • Referee explains penalty that negated Patriots' punt return TD vs. Cardinals

    Head official Bill Vinovich had some explaining to do after calling a controversial penalty that wiped out a Patriots punt return touchdown.

  • Michigan football halted by virus, but Jim Harbaugh says season has 'been worth it'

    Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wanted his team to stay positive, test negative and play. But the opposite is happening right now for the Wolverines.

  • 4 studs and 2 duds in Seahawks 23-17 win over Eagles on MNF

    Here are the four studs and the two duds from the Seattle Seahawks 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 12.

  • Packers cut Darrius Shepherd

    The Packers are cutting second-year wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, according to reports from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic and Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. Shepherd was an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2019. He made one catch in six games as a rookie and five receptions for 46 yards in 2020. [more]

  • 7 waiver wire targets in fantasy football for Week 13

    Waiver Wire targets for Week 13.

  • Playing with dad, against 'trash talking' Woodses at PNC will bring pressure for Justin Thomas

    Justin Thomas expects to face some pressure at this month's PNC Championship, from watching his dad compete and playing against Charlie Woods.

  • NFL Power Rankings: This is not a drill, Browns are going to playoffs (unless they screw it up)

    It's weird to see the Browns with an 8-3 next to them in the standings.

  • Ohio State playoff conundrum, Tom Herman & Scott Frost replacements

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title?  Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well. 