Doug Pederson: No comment on Jadeveon Clowney hit, I didn’t see it

The Eagles lost quarterback Carson Wentz in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks when Jadeveon Clowney made a helmet-to-helmet hit at the end of a run.

No penalty flag was thrown on the play, which was a decision that many took issue with at the time. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked about the hit after the 17-9 loss, but he didn’t offer any opinion about whether it should have resulted in a flag.

“I didn’t see it. No comment. There’s nothing I can do about it,” Pederson said, via Mark Farzetta of 97.5 The Fanatic.

Cornerback Jalen Mills also said he didn’t see the hit on Wentz, but took issue with a roughing the passer call on Derek Barnett late in the first half that helped set up a Marshawn Lynch touchdown run. Mills said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, that the call was “B.S.,” so there was plenty for the Eagles to dislike about how things unfolded on Sunday.