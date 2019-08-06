Doug Pederson: No decision on playing Carson Wentz Thursday

Different teams approach playing their starting quarterback in the first preseason game different ways, but the Eagles aren’t saying which path they’ll be taking against the Titans this Thursday.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said at a Tuesday press conference that the team has not made a decision about whether Carson Wentz will start the game at quarterback.

Wentz did not play in the preseason at all last year as he made his way back from a torn ACL. He ended last season on the sideline with a back injury, but has not been limited in practice this summer the way he was last year.

Nate Sudfeld, Clayton Thorsen and Clay Kessler are the other quarterbacks on the roster and Pederson said in his press conference that one of the team’s goals in the preseason is to get Sudfeld “as much playing time as possible.” We’ll find out if Wentz cuts into that playing time in a little more than 48 hours.