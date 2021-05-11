Doug Pederson: I’m excited for Jalen Hurts and what he can do

Charean Williams
·2 min read
The Eagles have penciled in Jalen Hurts as their starter for 2021. They are one of the favorites for Deshaun Watson, and it’s possible the Texans could trade the quarterback before the 2021 season if he settles the 22 civil lawsuits against him.

But former Eagles coach Doug Pederson is a big believer in what Hurts can do with an improved receiving corps.

“I do. I like Jalen Hurts,” Pederson told John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “And I think now with the opportunity he has, with the guys around him and getting DeVonta [Smith], getting him in here and getting him working. I know that’s his buddy. Just putting the pieces together. That’s something he can build on. I’m excited for Jalen and what he can do.”

Hurts, 22, started only four games last season, so it’s a small sample size. He went 1-3 and threw six touchdowns and four interceptions for the season but had back-to-back 300-yard passing games.

But the Eagles drafted Smith in the first round to go with last year’s first-round pick, receiver Jalen Reagor. Reagor, who began his season with a torn ligament in his thumb that required surgery and ended it with a concussion, missed five games and had 31 catches for 396 yards and a touchdown.

“I don’t think he got to show the best [he had],” Pederson said. “I think the injury really set him back just a little bit last year as a rookie, and he’ll come in healthy. He knows exactly how to attack the game, to attack the offseason, and come in healthy and be ready to go.

“I think it’s kind of a great 1-2 punch that they have and really looking forward to watching them.”

Doug Pederson: I’m excited for Jalen Hurts and what he can do originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

