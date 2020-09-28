Doug Pederson: Looking back, I should have gone for it on fourth down

Upon further review, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson thinks he screwed up.

Pederson faced a fourth-and-12 with less than a minute to play in overtime of Sunday’s game against the Bengals and had a choice of kicking a 64-yard field goal, going for it or punting. Pederson chose to punt and said after the game that he did so because the other two options could have left the Bengals with a chance to win the game.

During a Monday appearance on WIP, Pederson said he’s had a change of heart.

“But looking back on it, I probably would have gone the other way,” Pederson said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

There are no do-overs for Pederson, so his team remains 0-2-1 as he tries to figure out the right moves to make in real time ahead of a two-game road trip to face the 49ers and Steelers.

