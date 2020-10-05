Doug Pederson: Lane Johnson’s ankle injury is “gonna linger”

The Eagles have been adjusting their offensive line on the fly since the offseason, when right guard Brandon Brooks was lost for the year.

That shuffling appears to be something they’ll need to get used to.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said right tackle Lane Johnson‘s left ankle injury was “gonna linger.”

Johnson was in and out of last night’s win over the 49ers, leaving center Jason Kelce as the only known commodity on the line.

“We’re at the point now where everybody’s body is sore and the injuries that we have, they’re going to continue,” Pederson said. “You’re not going to get 100 percent healthy. There’s no way. We just don’t have the time to get everybody 100 percent. It’s just the nature of the game.

“He’s a tough kid. He plays through it and he’s going to have to continue to play through it the rest of the year.”

Johnson played 37 of the 62 snaps, with Jack Driscoll replacing him at several junctures. He had surgery during training camp on the ankle, so it appears they’re going to be in a maintenance mode for some time.

That came as Jordan Mailata was making his first NFL start at left tackle.

