Doug Pederson: Josh Allen is day-to-day with a shoulder sprain

The Jaguars had a couple of key players suffer injuries in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but at least one should be alright going forward.

Via John Shipley of SI.com, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that edge rusher Josh Allen is day-to-day with a shoulder sprain and should be fine.

Allen was on the field for 57 percent of Jacksonville’s defensive snaps on Sunday, recording one of the team’s four quarterback hits on the day.

As for Zay Jones, Pederson said the team is monitoring the receiver’s knee and will conduct some more tests. Jones did not make a catch on six targets in Sunday’s game. He has five catches for 55 yards with a touchdown so far this season.

The Jaguars will host the Texans next weekend.